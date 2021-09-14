Aylesbury grandmother claims £10k prize with The Health Lottery

An Aylesbury woman won £10,000 on The Health Lottery's online draw, which raises money for local health charities.

Bucks Council business support officer, Kathy Brown says she will continue to play the lottery to help local health causes, even after her big win.

Kathy, who previously lived in Aylesbury, but now resides in nearby Long Crendon, had previously won £250 playing this lottery.

Kathy Brown photo by Derek Pelling

She told the Bucks Herald: "The health lottery raises money for 12 local health charities. People need to be aware they struggle with funding and ought to help in anyway they can.

"When you win like I did, that's good, but you also never know when you might need one of these services. Helping these charities to me is just common sense."

Initially, Kathy thought she had won £10 when first glancing at her email from the Health Lottery.

It was when she rescanned the email and saw how many numbers she'd correctly guessed that the shock kicked in.

She reached out to her two daughters and discussed her shock and delight with both of them over the phone.

When asked how she will spend the money, Kathy added: "I gave some money to both my daughters, and money for presents to all nine of my grandchildren.

"I plan to decorate my bath and the rest will go in the bank."