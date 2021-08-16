Aylesbury grandma says thanks to community as granddaughter's lemonade stand raises money for the homeless

Debbie Brown contacted the Bucks Herald to say thanks to the Aylesbury community for supporting her granddaughter's lemonade sale.

On Thursday (August 12), Aura and her friends ran a homemade lemonade stall at St Peters Church in Quarendon raising over £70 for the homeless.

The girls will now be using the funds raised to create comfort packs.

Emily, Aura and Charleigh

Debbie said: "The local support was amazing! So I’d like to say Thank you to everyone who supported them."