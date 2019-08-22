Aylesbury Grand Garden Fete a huge success!

The event, held to raise funds for 'The Cure Parkinson's Trust' raised a mammoth £6,8000.

On 11th August, Lizzy Pope, Sue O’Reilly and their families and friends hosted a Grand Garden Fete to raise money for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

The garden party was a great success

The event was a roaring success, raising an incredible £6800 for the charity.

Lizzy and Sue are members of the Aylesbury Working Age Group (Heroes) which is a support network for people with Parkinson’s and their families.

Preparations for the event began long before the day itself, with many hours spent making designer bunting, planning games, writing quizzes and booking entertainment.

The preparation was not without its challenges, however. With just one day to go until opening, Saturday 10th saw weather warnings distributed throughout the UK for winds of up to 60mph!

A great event for a great cause!

These extreme conditions made setting up stalls and gazebos a tricky task!

From 1pm on Sunday 11th, by which time (thankfully) the winds had eased, guests were treated to a selection of entertainment including a Bluegrass band, solo performances and tai chi and salsa tasters.

Games included hoopla, splat the rat and a hidden book trail, while stalls offered a tombola, homemade produce for sale and a ‘Find the Cure’ raffle. Special mention to Colin Smith who sold over £700-worth of raffle tickets.

Lizzy said of the day: “Friends and local businesses were unbelievably generous with the prizes they donated.

"The ‘count the hats’ game proved a great favourite on the day, with the lucky winner receiving an intriguing bag of mad- hatter gifts. Supported by our friends in the Aylesbury branch of Parkinson’s UK we exceeded all targets for raffle and event sales. In spite of the force eight gales on the Saturday, the show went on… and what a show. We were thrilled to raise £6800 and will continue to send regular donations to CPT from our new Ebay venture!”

Proceeds from the event will be directed towards CPT’s International Linked Clinical Trials (LCT) initiative, a programme where new treatments, many of which are pre-existing drugs (already in use for other conditions) are prioritised by a committee of world-leading experts to go to clinical trial for use in Parkinson’s. Because the drugs are already tested as safe for use, they have the potential to get to the Parkinson’s clinic much faster. Sue said:

“We are supporting The Cure Parkinson’s Trust’s LCT programme because we believe this is potentially the most direct way we can help to fund research into drug repurposing which we hope will soon slow, stop or even reverse Parkinson’s.”

The Cure Parkinson’s Trust would like to say a huge thank you to Sue, Lizzy and their families for their wonderful support in organising this event and to everyone who attended.

Around 145,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, and it is predicted that 1 in 37 people will receive a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in their lifetime. CPT funds innovative research which is dedicated to finding new treatments that can slow, stop or reverse Parkinson’s.