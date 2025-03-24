A team from Aylesbury Grammar School triumphed in a House of Lords debating competition.

The winning team of sixth form students spoke for the motion that assisted dying should be legalised in the final, where they defeated Thomas Tallis School in Greenwich.

Earlier in the semi-finals they beat Abbey Grange Academy from Leeds, in a debate on building on green belt land.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tallis School defeated Congleton High School in Cheshire in the other semi-final, during a debate on whether humanity should fear advances in artificial intelligence.

The winning Aylesbury Grammar School team receive a prize from Baroness Fox of Buckley. Pic: House of Lords 2025, photography by Roger Harris.

Speaking about the win Hrishik Subramani from the Aylesbury Grammar School team said: “I had a great time debating a very complex issue.

“I like the idea that Debating Matters and the House of Lords picked a debating topic on assisted dying.

“Our team was forced to think about the other perspective, which gave me a better understanding of the arguments.

“All of the other schools were debating at a really high level.”

Baroness Vere of Norbiton, who was part of the judging panel for the debate alongside Lord Borwick and Lord Wood of Anfield said: “Both teams debated the final very well, putting their points across clearly.

“The winning team demonstrated a great level of preparation and mastery.”

The Debating Matters competition is part of the House of Lords engagement programme, which aims to give new audiences, particularly young people, a greater understanding of Parliament’s second chamber.

The teams of students received a guided tour of Parliament prior to the competition, which was held on Friday March 21.

