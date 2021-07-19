Ten-year-old Lola Wertheim has a great weight off her mind - literally - after having her ultra long locks chopped off for charity.

The St Mary’s School pupil took the plunge on Friday to raise money for the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs free of charge to children who have lost their hair through cancer.

Lola, who lives in Fairford Leys, Aylesbury, said: I was nervous about getting it done but I knew it was a really good thing to do, so I went for it to help others.

Lola gets ready for the chop

“I like my new hair, but getting used to it does feel strange!”

Lola has raised £830 so far in sponsorship and donated three plaits - each 44cm long - to be made into wigs.

Lola had her hair cut at Destiny Hair Design in Fairford Leys.

Lola before