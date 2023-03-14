News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury girl found safe and well following missing person appeal

Police thank everybody who shared their appeal

By Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT- 1 min read
Stephanie was found after an appeal from Thames Valley Police
A girl who was reported missing from Aylesbury has now been found.

Police launched a missing person appeal after Stephanie was reported missing in Aylesbury on Thursday, March 9.

A police spokesperson said today (Tuesday): “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal in relation to Stephanie, a missing person from the Aylesbury area.

“We are pleased to confirm that Stephanie was located by officers as a result of a response to this appeal and she was found safe and well.”