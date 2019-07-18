Aylesbury Garden Town’s first community garden takes root in Quarrendon

Aylesbury Garden Town (AGT) is working in partnership with Community Grow and St. Peter’s Church in Quarrendon to transform a green space at the church into an edible growing space for the whole community to enjoy.

Using church land next to St. Peter’s, in the heart of Quarrendon, a community garden has been growing on nicely tended by local people including children,

families, the church community, older people and volunteers.

A launch event took place today to celebrate the first Aylesbury Garden Town’s sponsored community garden. Set up by local resident, Dave Furze, who’s passionate about bringing communities together has a vision of a place for people not just plants.

Along with the benefits of being outside and exercising with others the garden is also a chance to make a space that everyone can enjoy and use. It will be a place for young and old to garden, everyone to exercise or just somewhere to enjoy, sit and chat.

The project is based on ‘Five Ways to mental wellbeing; which are to:

• connect with people

• be active

• take notice of the world around you

• keeping learning and try something new

• give some time to help others.

Cllr. Bill Chapple OBE, Chairman of Aylesbury Garden Town Delivery Board said: "I‘m impressed that the vision to create a community space for all has been realised through the partnershiop with Aylesbury Garden Town.

"It is a delight to see how this food growing scheme has brought the local community together. Community gardening is a great way to connect with others and means a cleaner and greener place to live."

"This is a great first example of what we are trying to achieve with the Aylesbury Garden Town and I look forward to visiting many more community grow gardens in the future."

Community Grow are looking for more local areas to cultivate, so if you would like to suggest a place or would like to get involved, please email Dave Furze at info.communitygrow@gmail.com.

Dave Furze, Community Grow said: "Community Grow is about teaching families about healthy eating and giving children a chance to learn about food, while green

exercise in linked to better mental and physical health.’

"For people that don’t have a garden it means they have the chance to share the benefits of gardening, play a part in helping others, have a chance to meet new people and form stronger neighbourhoods."

Rev. Pete Wheeler, Vicar of St. Peter’s Church, said, ‘Having the the community grow garden at St. Peters has been a great way of getting to know our neighbours

even better. We have a vision at St. Peters to make Quarrendon the most caring community in Aylesbury and we welcome everyone to the garden”.