News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Aylesbury garden designer wins gold medal and meets King and Queen at prestigious Chelsea Flower Show

‘It has been an incredible two days,’ says London Square Community Garden designer James Smith
By Hannah Richardson
Published 24th May 2023, 16:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:44 BST
TV presenter Nikki Chapman hands garden designer James Smith the gold medal in the London Square Community GardenTV presenter Nikki Chapman hands garden designer James Smith the gold medal in the London Square Community Garden
TV presenter Nikki Chapman hands garden designer James Smith the gold medal in the London Square Community Garden

An Aylesbury garden designer has won a gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Garden designer James Smith was presented with the gold medal by BBC TV presenter Nikki Chapman for the London Square Community Garden, inspired by a garden built by volunteers on a Battersea estate.

The accolade followed a visit by the King and Queen to the London Square Community Garden yesterday, where they met James and London Square chief executive Adam Lawrence. Queen Camilla tried out the swing seat, in the shade of a tree and surrounded by ferns and greenery in a corner of the garden.James said: "Winning a gold medal has been the most amazing accolade. Our sponsor, London Square, and the entire team are thrilled.

Queen Camilla sits on a bench in the London Square Community Garden at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty ImagesQueen Camilla sits on a bench in the London Square Community Garden at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty Images
Queen Camilla sits on a bench in the London Square Community Garden at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty Images
Most Popular

"It has been an incredible two days – being here at Chelsea, and then meeting the King and Queen yesterday, who were really interested in how the garden was inspired by the roof garden built by volunteers on a former car park on a roof on the Doddington & Rollo Estate in Battersea - and now winning gold."Jo McDonagh, director of London Square, said: "The Doddington volunteers helped us with the build and they are so excited about winning gold. When the show is over, elements of the garden will go to the Doddington roof garden for local people to enjoy."James’s London Square Community Garden design was inspired by the power of a garden to bring people together. Hidden away between high-rise blocks on the top of a former car park on the Doddington & Rollo estate is a half-acre secret garden created by volunteers, built almost entirely with donated plants from Kew Gardens and nearby Battersea Park.Property company London Square discovered the garden after sponsoring the Open Gardens Weekend across the capital last year. Inspired by the work of the volunteers at the Doddington garden, they decided to sponsor the creation of a community garden at Chelsea to show how communal green spaces can help connect people with nature in all kinds of settings.TV presenter and furniture restorer Jay Blades created upcycled metal garden chairs for the seating area.

Upcycled chairs created for the garden in the workshop of TV presenter and furniture restorer Jay BladesUpcycled chairs created for the garden in the workshop of TV presenter and furniture restorer Jay Blades
Upcycled chairs created for the garden in the workshop of TV presenter and furniture restorer Jay Blades
Related topics:AylesburyChelsea