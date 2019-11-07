Aylesbury fundraising hero set for charity comedy show at the Waterside

Martin Hywood with Jon Richardson

Martin was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a group of muscle diseases that results in increasing weakening and breakdown of skeletal muscles, 20 years ago, and almost immediately set about raising money and awareness.

To date his team 'Hywood's Heroes' have raised £150,000 and last August he was nominated by the national Third Sector Awards as 'Volunteer of the Year'.

The determined fundraiser had his latest idea after talking with fellow Leeds United F.C. supporter, comedian Jon Richardson, the star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

With Jon Richardson signalling his full support, the pair have since signed up comedian Russell Kane for the event, with other big names soon to be unveiled.

Martin said:

“We really are bringing the stars to Aylesbury!”

If the evening sells out there is the potential to raise a minimum of £30,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK – and tickets are selling fast with around 50% already gone.