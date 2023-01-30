Aylesbury friends travel through Sahara during 4,800 mile fundraising trip for medical care project

Five old school friends from Aylesbury have completed a 4,800 mile trip through multiple countries as part of an international fundraising project.

All five men now in their 60s have known each other since attending Aylesbury Grammar School together decades ago.

Their road trip saw them travel thousands of miles to Banjul, capital of The Gambia. They reached their destination by motoring through: France, Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania and Senegal.

The Aylesbury Desert Ducks

This weekend the group of explorers dealt with a sandstorm and difficulty crossing the border into Senegal before reaching their final destination.

They passed through the sands of Western Sahara overlooking the Atlantic Ocean when en route to the Mauritanian border.

Where they met other teams completing similar travel missions to improve the health of people in The Gambia.

Among the group is David Belgrove, British High Commissioner to The Gambia, with friends Chris, Dafydd, Johnny, and Michael accompanying him on the trip.

The group are said to enjoy a common passion for fundraising.

Now they are set to auction off the van they traveled in to raise more money as they look forward to sharing their travel journey with local press in the African country.

They also transported a shipment of NHS prosthetic limbs to donate to local charities.

The road trip which began on 13 January was organised by The GLOVE Project a registered UK charity which provides financial support and physical support for child amputees in The Gambia.

Founder, Jackie Church, said: “Disabled children in Africa are in desperate need of support, with many missing out on jobs and schooling due to an inability to access prosthetic limbs and medial care. This fundraising campaign will completely transform the lives and livelihoods of so many amputees, giving them the dignity and support they deserve. I’d like to send my best wishes to the ‘fab five’ on their road trip and thank them wholeheartedly for their generosity and kindness in support this crucial campaign.”

