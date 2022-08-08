Aylesbury friends launch Latin party to raise funds for children in Venezuela

On Saturday (13 August), a Latino DJ from Nicaragua will be blasting out Central American music at The Multicultural Centre in Aylesbury.

From 6:30pm guests can dance to tunes from overseas while alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments will be available alongside Venezuelan hot dogs.

Venezuelan friends who relocated to Aylesbury a number of years ago, Deyali Araujo and Iliana Glaister, have organised the event.

For years the pair have raised money for causes in their home country.

Iliana says the situation in the Latin country is “critical”, a study conducted last year reported that over 76% of the nation’s population in extreme poverty.

Reports also state the country has one of the lowest national vaccination rates against Covid infection.

Iliana told The Bucks Herald: “We want to help to alleviate the hunger of some unfortunate children in Deyali and Barquisimeto, the cities we come from.

“We focus on supporting 60 children living in rural communities, including girls that live in poverty.

"Their families often lack resources to provide a daily meal and clothes to go to school. With our support these children can now have a daily meal that provide all the nutritional value every child should have and appropriate clothes and shoes to go to school and continue their education.”

Last year, the duo sent Christmas presents to children in the region who otherwise wouldn’t receive festive gifts.

Once again, money raised will go towards supporting children ahead of the festive period.

A fundraiser has been set up online which can be accessed here, with a current target of raising £2,800 for deprived children.

Currently, the women have collected 200kgs worth of children’s shoes and clothes they want to send to Venezuela as soon as possible.

Shipping costs £5 per kilogram.

This year’s party reflects a return to some normality for the group.

They held a Latin party back in 2019, which was attended by nearly 100 guests.