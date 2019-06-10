Aylesbury footballer scores for England in opening World Cup win

Aylesbury footballer Ellen White scored during England's opening World Cup win against Scotland yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The 30-year-old, who started her career with Aylesbury Town and went to The Grange School, netted the second goal in the Lionesses 2-1 win against Scotland in Nice.

White's goal came after she had a header ruled out for offside.

White's 40th minute strike came after Fran Kirby dispossessed Scotland captain Rachel Corsie, allowing White to finish first time from just inside the box.

She celebrated in what has become her trademark fashion by putting her fingers round her eyes - a celebration that she attributes to Cologne player Anthony Modeste.

England went on to win 2-1, with White playing the whole game.

After the game, the BBC, which is broadcasting the tournament in the UK, rated White as the player of the match describing her as 'a menace all game chasing down lost causes before producing a fine finish to double England's lead.'

White has a good record against the Scots, scoring in each of her past three international appearances for England against Scotland.

You can watch Ellen White's goal, courtesy of the BBC Sport website here

England's next match in the tournament is against Argentina on Friday June 14, kick-off at 8pm, and is live on BBC One.