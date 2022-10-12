Aylesbury football and art legend dies aged 83

Aylesbury football legend and one of the most famous painters in Bucks died at the age of 83 on Monday (10 October).

Romeo Emilio Di Girolamo who was born in Civitella Casanova, Italy on 9 July 1939, moved to Quainton in 1949.

In his 83 years on Earth he was a footballing prodigy, a teacher and acclaimed painter.

Romeo Emilio Di Girolamo

He came to Aylesbury aged nine, with his family, including his late step-father, Mr E M D'Elia – who had been an Italian prisoner of war in the region.

At Quainton Church of England School, Romeo flourished winning the Buckinghamshire Architectural Drawing Competition, at 13.

He moved on to Waddesdon Church of England School where he claimed district and county honours in athletics, football and boxing.

Between 1954 and 1959, he attended High Wycombe School and was awarded an art scholarship three times, also capturing a Granada Theatres National Painting Prize.

Gravel Pits by Romeo Emilio Di Girolamo

At 16, Romeo became Aylesbury United’s centre forward and earned himself a move to Italian giants, AS Roma.

But his career was cut short when he suffered a broken leg aged 17.

His passion for football didn’t end there, Romeo managed two Anglo-Italian football clubs in Aylesbury and became chairman of the Anglo Italian Football Association.

Romeo was a promising footballer, as well as a lauded artist

It was at High Wycombe School of Art he met his wife, sculptor Megan aged 19, they married five years later, going on to have two daughters, chelate artist Selina di Girolamo and television screenwriter Emilia di Girolamo.

Romeo went into teaching with the intention of giving students the best possible opportunities. He was Head of Art in Marlow, Slough, Wolverton and Wycombe College.

Following the transfer of the School of Art and Design into the new College of Amersham in 1972, Romeo progressed through the lecturing ranks to become head of School of Art and Design at 36.

It was under Romeo's leadership that the School of Art and Design went on to become so famous and influential that the Prime Minister of the day, Margaret Thatcher, invited him to 10 Downing Street and made an exclusive visit to the institution.

Romeo played for Aylesbury United as a teenager

At 17, Romeo started exhibiting at the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) and was elected to full membership at the age of 23.

Two years later, he made his debut at the Royal Academy where in the 60s his large industrial landscapes brought national and international acclaim.

In 1959 his work was chosen for a major exhibition of 18 artists including Lowry, Moore and Sutherland.

In 1967 the FBA honoured him by mounting a one-man exhibition at 6½ Suffolk Street. In the same year he received the La Voce award for outstanding Anglo Italian personality of the year.

In 1978, the Italian Government granted him a knighthood, the title of Cavaliere OMRI for outstanding achievements in art and education.

Following his early retirement in 1989, Romeo served as an external consultant to a number of educational establishments and validating bodies.

He introduced a comprehensive Fine Art education policy to the RBA, where he became the 36th president.

During this time he met a serving Italian President and visited Buckingham Palace.