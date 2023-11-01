About 3% of families in the UK - at least 3 million people - used a Trussell Trust food bank last year. With the winter now approaching, it is vital more than ever that foodbanks are supported in the efforts that they go to when feeding local communities.

This is why Barratt David Wilson Homes has donated a whopping £5,000 towards Aylesbury Foodbank to help restock and feed those in need in the Buckinghamshire area.

The Aylesbury Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the local area. The foodbank provides three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. They are also part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK[1].

Kim Hopping, Finance Manager of Aylesbury Foodbank, comments: “It is devastating to see how many people in the local area have been affected by the cost-of-living crisis and the increase of referrals we have had in the past few months. It is important to us that we do not see the community of Aylesbury suffer in silence and we make it known that we are always here with a helping hand for anyone in need. We are very grateful to Barratt David Wilson Homes for this large donation, and we feel blessed that local businesses are stood by our side to help combat hunger”.

£5,000 to Aylesbury Foodbank from Barratt David Wilson Homes

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes, added, “When we build new homes in areas, it is of the upmost importance to us that we work with the community as much as possible. I commemorate the love and determination that Aylesbury Foodbank volunteers has to help combat hunger within the community. We have worked with the foodbank in the past and have a very strong relationship with them, which is why we know how vital it is to help them restock before the cold months enter. We hope that this donation will allow them to take on new referrals and support any local members through their time of need.”

