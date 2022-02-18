Aylesbury food collections suspended due to Storm Eunice

Due to the expected impact of Storm Eunice on Friday 18 February, Buckinghamshire Council has suspended food collections in Aylesbury.

The council says the decision will allow them to deploy staff elsewhere to keep up to date with recycling collections. It will also stop food containers blowing around after collection.

Aylesbury residents should not present their food waste containers for collection today (Friday).

Food waste

Crews will not collect food waste on that day even if it is left out for collection. Recycling collections will continue as normal in Aylesbury Vale, but please follow the advice below.

Chiltern, Wycombe and South Bucks food waste collections remain unchanged, but residents are being asked where possible, not to put food recycling bins or paper and card boxes out for collection this week. Extra recycling can be collected on the next collection.

Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member for Climate Change & Environment, apologised for the inconvinience: “We apologise for this disruption to food waste collections in the Aylesbury area. This is about making practical arrangements to try to keep services going in what are likely to be challenging conditions due to Storm Eunice.”

General advice

To help Buckinghamshire Council crews manage waste collections in the stormy weather:

Think about strong winds when putting your bins and boxes out for collection and take your bins in as soon as they have been emptied.

Don’t put any extra recycling out with your collections this week to avoid it being blown around.

Crews may put bins and boxes back differently to try and avoid them being blow around.

Stormy weather can cause disruption to collection rounds so please be patient if your collection is not at the usual time.