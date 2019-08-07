Aylesbury Folk gig to raise funds for Stocklake School's therapy dog, Patience

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds have organised a gig by London based folk band 'Man The Lifeboats', in a bid to raise funds for Patience the therapy dog, who works at Stocklake School.

London based folk rock band Man the Lifeboats play raucous, ramshackle folk music - tales of lost evenings, whisky-soaked nights and the end of the world.

The gig is a fundraiser for the School Therapy Dog Project at Stocklake Park Special School.

Patience the highly trained school dog assists students with their learning and well being through activity and therapy.

The project is charity funded and help is needed to continue this innovative and successful project. All proceeds from the gig will go to the project.

Rotary Rocks is a local fund raising programme promoted by The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds. Our last show, which featured the Dung Beatles, was a sell out. More gigs are set to follow next year.

Saturday 19 October 2019 - Limelight Theatre, Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, HP21 7RT. Tickets £11.00 - now on sale from the Queens Park Arts Centre or on line at www.qpc.com