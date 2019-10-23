Aylesbury family set up crowdfunder to pay for beloved grandmother's funeral

A fundraiser has been set up by an Aylesbury family to help send off their beloved grandmother, who died aged 91, from dementia last Thursday.

The family have set up a Just Giving fundraising page to help celebrate the life of Joyce Courtney; a loving Mum, Nan and great grandmother.

Unfortunately for the family, she passed without life insurance.

Joyce endured a harrowing battle with dementia for two years before she sadly passed away last Thursday peacefully in her sleep.

Paul Durber said: "Unfortunately for Joyce, she died without a penny.

"She had nothing, no house, not even a find on her finger.

"She worked hard all of her life, and even had a part time cleaning job up to the age of 85.

"We would just love your support to give her a fitting send off. We haven't got a lot of money ourselves and only want to celebrate the life of a wonderful woman whose life was ended by an evil disease."

Joyce was born in Aylesbury on Grecian Street on August 3, 1928.

She worked on the production line at Antiference LTD making television aerials.

At the time it was one of the largest aerial production lines in Europe.

Joyce had four daughters during her life, Dawn, Sandra, Susan and Sharon.

Paul added: "We just want a nice sent off, to celebrate her life.

"She was a strong independent character all of her life, and it was heartbreaking to see her robbed of her independence as Dementia took hold.

"It's a horrible, horrible condition. Towards the end, my wife Sharon couldn't bare to see her it got so bad.

"It all started when she fractured her hip and had to have it pinned. She deteriorated quickly, became forgetful and things went downhill really quickly. She wouldn't have even been able to recognise her own daughters.

"It was a tragic way to go."

To donate towards the cause and leave a message of support, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/joyce-courtney039s-funeral



Questions:

How old was Joyce

What did she do for a living?

Was she from Aylesbury?

How much are you hoping to raise?

Can you describe her personality?

Who is on the photo