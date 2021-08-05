Aylesbury family completing walk of hope in memory of their late mother and wife

Aylesbury family, Beth, Phil and Claire Andrews, are completing the Brain Tumour Research in memory of Nanette.

Nanette Jones was Beth and Claire's mother and Phil's wife she died in April last year after conducting two different types of cancer.

The family always looks to raise money for different research charities and this year has picked Brain Tumour Research.

The Andrews family

Beth advised the family landed on Brain Tumour Research due to the amazing work it does and as a result the three of them will complete a Walk of Hope on September 25.

For the Walk of Hope participants can complete the virtual event anywhere they want and there is no set distance fundraisers are challenged to complete.