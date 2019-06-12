Aylesbury Ex-Services Club 'will not re-open'

The radio silence around the closure of the Aylesbury ex-services club has finally ended, with the sad news that the club has ceased trading.

Rumoured to have been run at a loss over the last twelve years, a debt recovery business has now been employed to tie up trading of the company.

The club has been an integral part of Aylesbury for more than 70 years.

There were strong rumours of a takeover, however this fell through.

Reportedly this was because the new owner would have to take on the liabilities for the old business, including redundancy payments for staff.

An Ex-Member, who did not wish to be named, said:

"It's a shame such a well established club is set to close.

"It's been around for a long time, always held great events and the staff have always been great.

"We were promised by the previous owners that an owner was set to be brought in, to take over. It appears now that this has fallen through and it's the end for the club.

"Rumours abound that the club has been in a a dire financial state for the last 12 years. If the writing was on the wall, surely something could have been done?

"Now it will no doubt be pulled down and turned into housing. We'll end up with nothing left!"

