Police have confirmed that the death of a woman was the reason for Essex Place being cordoned off on Wednesday.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

At the time police advised members of the public to stay away from Essex Place, which was cordoned off for much of Wednesday.

The Bucks Herald would like to express our condolences to anyone affected by the woman's death.