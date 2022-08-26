Aylesbury environmentalist and navigator relishing carbon neutral rally debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Anderson from Aylesbury has joined the NET-HERO Rally Team which is competing at the Woodpecker Rally in Shropshire next Saturday (3 September).

The 38-year-old is an environmentalist and animal lover, yet also a speed fanatic, she is looking forward to combining her concern for the environment with her love of racing.

Emily said: “There are many misconceptions around motorsport, and the implications environmentally. Some of which speculate that there isn’t enough progression in terms of initiatives. I’m beyond pleased to be taking part in an event that shows we can participate in motorsport whilst actively offsetting emissions. I’m very grateful to be participating with a team which shows motorsport can be environmentally accountable.

Emily Anderson

“The NET-HERO initiative highlights the possibilities of participating in motorsport whilst maintaining an environmental view. I’m excited to be a part of this movement.”

Emily is a Gold Star winning road rally navigator, who is normally seen in the chilly open cockpit of her father’s 1934 Bentley Derby where she

has often worked on long regularity events in rain and snow, for the closed roof confines of a 1973 1600 GT Hillman Avenger, alongside driver Tony Jardine.

Emily is a Gold Star winning road rally navigator

The pair will be tackling 44 miles of competitive special stages in the forests of Radnor and Haye Park, taking on 14 other cars in the Historic 1600 cc class amongst a field of 170 vehicles in the national MRF BTRDA and Pirelli Welsh Rally Championships.

Emily is taking on outright speed rallying, while most of her experience has previously been in average speed road racing.

She added: “I’ve been given hints and tips for preparation, one of which was to practice getting my safety gear on and off in the confines of a small car to practice. I’m quite glad we haven’t got any neighbours to see that happen.

Emily with her father

“I’ve set myself up virtual prompt cards to learn the pace note lingo, which tells the driver the road ahead in code, I don’t want to be yelling random things out that don’t make sense otherwise I probably wouldn’t be invited back.”

“I’m quite keen to make a good impression, so I’ve been studying daily to familiarise myself with the way of calling the special stage which will be a bit different when we are actually are at speed.”

NET-HERO’s team will be totally carbon neutral for next weekend’s race.