Aylesbury dog featured in viral nativity with pets dressed as angels and characters

By Amy Reast, SWNS
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:31 BST

A pet in Aylesbury was featured in the viral countrywide canine nativity display where pets were dressed as all the characters from the famous biblical story.

In the nativity, which was widely-seen on Instagram, a dog called Biscuit, who is owned by Natasha from Aylesbury, played Mary.

Over 175 dogs across the UK took part in the display that was posted on the social media site.

After more than 60 dogs took part in the festive stunt last year, the team doubled their efforts again this year.

Mary in the Nativity was played by Biscuit a dog from Aylesbury. Photo from Hannah James SWNSplaceholder image
Mary in the Nativity was played by Biscuit a dog from Aylesbury. Photo from Hannah James SWNS

The nativity display, which owners posted on Instagram over a 24-hour period, is in aid of a disabled animal rescue charity.

The group of dog owners banded together on Instagram to divvy up the main characters - including Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Angel.

More are joining on the day too - to create a wave of Christmassy pooch pics to "bring a smile to people's faces".

The original nativity idea came from Hannah James, 31, from Cardiff, back in 2022 with just a handful of dogs taking part after the owners met online.

Ruby and Jasper. Shepherd and lamb. Chester. Photo from Hannah James© SWNSplaceholder image
Ruby and Jasper. Shepherd and lamb. Chester. Photo from Hannah James© SWNS

Hannah, who has seen the event snowball since then, said: "People have been so excited to take part, and have been planning their outfits.

"It's just something fun and wholesome, you see so many bad things on social media but this is just cute dogs celebrating Christmas.

"My dog, Alffi, couldn't care less - I've dressed him up as a reindeer, and he just sits there in his outfit until I let him go!

"If it can raise some money for a good charity and bring a smile to a few people's faces, why not?"

Binky, Wise Dog. Owned by Jo in London. Photo from Hannah James© SWNSplaceholder image
Binky, Wise Dog. Owned by Jo in London. Photo from Hannah James© SWNS

Characters were allocated to each of the original 150 dog owners involved in the plan on Instagram.

They all went away and bought, sourced or made their costumes before the big reveal on Monday (16 December).

The stunt is in aid of Broken Biscuits, the UK's leading disabled animal advocacy charity, which is based in Lincolnshire. More details on the fundraiser can be found online here.

Jesus is played by Milo the dog, owned by Erin, from Ayrshire.

