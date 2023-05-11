Aylesbury designer unveils Chelsea Flower Show garden with chairs by TV’s Jay Blades

An Aylesbury-based garden designer will be unveiling his community garden design at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, inspired by the power of a garden to bring people together.

The story behind James Smith’s Chelsea garden design began in Battersea. Hidden away between tower blocks on top of a former car park on the Doddington & Rollo estate is a half-acre secret garden created by volunteers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been built almost entirely with donated plants, trees, and shrubs, compost and tools, from places such as Kew Gardens and nearby Battersea Park.

Garden designer James Smith, right, with TV presenter Jay Blades

Property company London Square discovered the garden after sponsoring the Open Gardens Weekend last year, run by the London Gardens Trust, where over 100 green spaces opened to the public.

On visiting the Doddington garden, the London Square team found a green oasis filled with local people and garden visitors enjoying a barbecue and relaxing in the suntrap garden, blooming with summer flowers and produce, with edible crops, butterfly-friendly plants and fig, cherry and apple trees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales and marketing director Jo McDonagh said: “We were so inspired by the volunteers we met at Doddington that we decided to sponsor a garden at Chelsea.

"We want to show visitors to Chelsea the power of a communal green space to connect people and to provide an escape and enjoy nature in the middle of the capital - and how similar spaces could be created throughout London through clever design, in all kinds of settings."

The design for the London Square Community Garden

After visiting Doddington, Aylesbury designer James Smith invited volunteers to help in the build of the garden in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James said: “Bringing together a community is the living thread weaving through every aspect of this garden. There are two contrasting areas of what would be a larger garden – a welcoming meeting space with a large bespoke terrazzo table, inset with chess boards, for relaxing, eating and drinking under the shade of a pergola. Areas have been designed for growing produce and sharing. There is an outdoor kitchen for preparing and cooking food.

"A path leads to a calming oasis to escape, with a tranquil planted area, a swing seat for unwinding, a garden bookcase and a spot under the canopy of a tree.”

TV presenter Jay Blades has created eight upcycled metal garden chairs plus a highchair for the garden, all produced in his Jay & Co workshop in Ironbridge, Shropshire.

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades with upcycled chairs created for the garden at his workshop in Ironbridge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jay said: "Green spaces are essential for everyone at every age. It's brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with London Square on this garden. I encourage all of you to get outside whenever you can and experience the peace and joy that green spaces bring."

After Chelsea, key elements of the garden will be relocated to the Doddington & Rollo Community Roof Garden in Battersea.

Malissa Ritchie, chair of the Doddington Garden Committee, said: “It’s really exciting to have inspired a garden at Chelsea. We hope it will encourage more people to come and visit us.