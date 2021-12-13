Aylesbury customers invited to pay tribute to loved ones by decorating Co-op memory tree

Aylesbury residents can remember their loved ones by helping decorate a memory tree this Christmas organised by Co-op.

Outside the Aylesbury Co-op Funeralcare site will be a tree, designed to make the memories of those lost shine bright this Christmas.

The shrine in Aylesbury is one of 60 locations where customers can pay tribute to people they lost in the last 12 months.

Those who get involved in the project will receive a special greetings card from Co-op which includes a pop-out star.

As well as Aylesbury, trees will be erected in Alton, Andover, Ash Vale, Basingstoke, Bishops Waltham, Bognor Regis, Bracknell, Brighton, Camberley, Chichester, Cosham, East Cowes, Emsworth, Fareham, Farnborough, Felpham, Fleet, Freshwater, Frome, Gillingham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island, Hazlemere, High Wycombe, Hove, Liss, Newport, Peacehaven, Portsmouth, Ryde, Sandown, Shaftesbury, Shanklin, Shoreham by Sea, Sturminster Newton, Uckfield, Warminster, Waterlooville, Wendover, Whitchurch, and Worthing.

The scheme will run throughout December, trees will also be located at The Oaks Crematorium in Havant and East Devon Crematorium in Whimple.

Anyone who wishes to can write a message to someone who is no longer with them this Christmas.

Lesley Hadley, bereavement coordinator from Southern Co-op's free Bereavement Care service, said: "This is a meaningful way to acknowledge the absence of our loved ones, and make a start on creating new rituals and traditions that will include them.

"If you are finding this time of year hard, remember to be kind to yourself. It's okay to spend time in quiet contemplation if you would prefer that to being 'jollied along' by well-meaning friends and family.

"Give yourself the opportunity to do what makes you feel most comfortable, rather than what others think you should be doing."

Full address details can be found on the Funeralcare website here.