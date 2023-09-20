70 Cub Scouts from Aylesbury worked towards their Outdoor Challenge badge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 70 Cub Scouts (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) from Aylesbury were challenged last weekend. The children were working towards their Outdoor Challenge badge. The activities they participated in included tent pitching, cooking on an open fire, shelter building, blindfold trail, tracking, pioneering, first aid, campfire, learning the countryside code, and making kites. The children were split into “activity” groups as this gave them the opportunity to meet others and learn some teamwork skills.

Olivia Underwood (who celebrated her 10th birthday at the camp) said, “I like cooking on fires, climbing, camping and being able to play in the woods. I’m also a member of the youth forum.” When asked to describe Cubs in three words, Olivia said, “Adventurous”,” fun” and “friends.”

Thomas Williams aged 9 said, “I like the games we play, especially dodgeball. I also like the activities we do such as camping, climbing, archery, cookery, and gardening.”

Cubs getting ready for shelter building

Adult volunteer Gemma Bray said, “I’ve been a volunteer with Scouts for 4 years and I’ve enjoyed every part of it. I’ve met many people, and learnt from talking with experienced volunteers, and brought in some new ideas. Talking to the children, their parents, carers, and other volunteers has helped build my confidence. I’ve built my communication skills which include listening to the children and talking to them about activities we are going to do.” She added, “It’s good to be able to give children opportunities to try new and different activities”

James Williamson, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “The number of children who want to join Scouts across the county continues to grow and we are always looking for volunteers. We are looking for people who want to help young children or teenagers. We’re also looking for people to be trustees and maybe look after the finances. We’re also looking for people to do some admin work or look after Group HQs.”