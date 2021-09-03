Bumbl, an 18-month-old mixed breed from Aylesbury, has been named the Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch’ in the regional heats for Scruffts.

The Aylesbury dog, owned by Rowan Carter, won the annual competition run by The Kennel Club.

Bumbl will compete at Crufts 2022, having advanced to the semi-final stages of the famous canine competition.

Bumbl photo from the Kennel Club

The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region but just four have made it through to the next stage.

Rowan said: “This is the first time we have ever entered Scruffts. In fact it was the first time Bumbl has been in a ring and I am so thankful to the judge for thinking so highly of Bumbl in a class with so many gorgeous dogs.

“This time last year a very poorly, tick covered Bumbl was abandoned in the middle of nowhere with no shelter, food or water with little hope of survival. And now she has finally found her forever family and is going to Crufts! Words can’t describe how excited we are and how proud I am to be taking her to Crufts.”

Crufts 2022 takes place at the NEC in March.

Bumbl and Rowan photo from the Kennel Club

The Scruffts competition was open all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs, of all shapes, sizes and age (as long as they are over six months).

Jane Heritage a Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme examiner, judged the contest. She picked winners in the following categories: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog, Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Scheme class.

The winners were:

-Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog: eight-year-old Crecho the Terrier cross owned by Alexander Davoodi from Reading, Berkshire

-Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch: 18-month-old Bumbl the mixed breed owned by Rowan Carter from Aylesbury, Berkshire

-Good Citizen Dog Scheme: five-year-old Questa the Labrador/Golden Retriever cross owned by Hazel French from Highley, Shropshire

-Golden Oldie Crossbreed: 12-year-old Lilly the Border Terrier/Shih Tzu cross owned by Hayley Hutton from Huntley, Gloucester

All dogs competing were judged against the following qualities:

-Good character

-Good health

-Good personality

-Good temperament with people and other dogs

The four heat winners will receive a year's worth of food from event sponsor James Wellbeloved.