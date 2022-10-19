Aylesbury Vale Crematorium will be opening its chapel on Remembrance Sunday, November 13, for an hour of quiet reflection.

Remembrance Sunday is the Sunday nearest to Remembrance Day, which is the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War at 11am on November 11 1918.

On Sunday, November 13, the chapel at the crematorium, on Watermead, will be open to everyone between 10.30am and 11.30am, with a two-minute silence being observed at 11am.

Visitors to the crematorium between November 1 and 13 will be able to buy poppies in support of the Royal British Legion.

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 37 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, tranquil places for people to visit and reflect.

Site manager Lilly Fortune said: “Remembrance Day is a time when so many people pause to think about all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“Remembrance is what we do at Westerleigh Group, which makes our peaceful and tranquil site a fitting place for people to come and pay their own respects and make their own personal tributes to honour the bravery of the fallen.

“No advance booking is required and all are welcome.