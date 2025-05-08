Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Aylesbury are among the participants on a divisive new reality show airing on Netflix.

Olivia Wellbourne and Liam Southward appear on Cheat: Unfinished Business a new reality programme solely targeting couples where on partner has previously been unfaithful.

Presented by Amanda Holden, the eight-episode programme which was released on April 30, whisks partners off to a luxury villa to rebuild their relationships and decide whether they have a future together.

Olivia and Liam first started dating, when the former was just 18, after first meeting at a club. Viewers discover the couple stayed together for 10 years before seemingly breaking up for good.

Their relationship is described as having an on-again, off-again dynamic, and they had called things off prior to the reality series.

Cheat examines how Liam kissing another girl early in their relationship had left a lasting scar. During the programme, it is unclear whether Olivia will ever truly trust Liam again and whether the relationship can recover from previous doubts she has held.

Reception to Netflix’s latest dating-themed show has been harsh. A Guardian review called the programme the ‘single worst show that has ever been created’. The reviewer described the programme as a ‘mutant cross between Jeremy Kyle and Love Island’. He also said the purpose of the show was to create an emotionally manipulative moment which could go viral on TikTok.

In response to Netflix’s trailer promoting the upcoming broadcast of the show, one person wrote on X: “This show is heartbreaking and VERY triggering, cheating is a MASSIVE betrayal, how can you cheat on someone you 'love' and apparently consider your best friend? #CheatUnfinishedBusiness.”

Another X user said in response to the trailer: “Just when you think the bottom of the barrel hasn't been scraped.”

The reviews have not all been bad with some X users confessing to binge-watching the series. While Davina McCall also gave the show her seal of approval, the former Big Brother host is good friends with Amanda Holden.

The trailer for the series can be viewed online here and all episodes of the programme are available to stream on Netflix.