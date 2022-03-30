Aylesbury contestants needed for ITV gameshows hosted by Ian Wright and Gary Lineker

Casting agents need participants from the Aylesbury area to compete on Ian’s show Moneyball, and the quiz fronted by Gary called, Sitting on a Fortune.

Moneyball is returning for a second season on ITV I, two contestants have the chance to accumulate large sums of money by correctly answering a series of questions; however, as the money in the pot grows, so does the pressure, and players must hold their nerve in the countdown to the final ball being played - the Moneyball.

Ian said: “I loved filming the first series of Moneyball.

Ian Wright is hosting a second season of Moneyball

"Our guests are winning and losing life changing amounts of money so every time I entered the studio it was a real emotional roller coaster for me.

"I get really invested in every contestant’s story about what they will do with the money so to be back knowing we’ll get a few more winners, is great.

"More than anything, this show is pure entertainment, and we have a lot of fun making it, so I look forward to it being back on prime-time ITV.”

Sitting on a Fortune, the high-tension game show in which players could win up to £100,000, also returns with iconic footballer and broadcaster Gary Lineker at the helm.

Gary Lineker is hosting a second season of Sitting on a Fortune

Featuring six players, six chairs and no lifelines or exits, this is a pressure cooker of a quiz show. The players take to the stage in a row of seats, one behind another; however, positioning is key.

Only the player in the money seat can answer questions, build the jackpot, and have the chance of winning the whole thing.

Gary said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Sitting on a Fortune is back! It's an incredibly exciting show to host with so much drama and tension right from the word go.

"I'm looking forward to bringing the thrill of the game to people's screens again.

"With so much riding on every single question, there really is nothing else like it on TV.”