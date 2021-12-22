Aylesbury community sends 33 Christmas gift-filled shoeboxes to global child aid causes

The Aylesbury community has come together to create 33 Christmas gift-filled shoeboxes which will be donated to child aid causes.

Barratt David Wilson Homes has collected the items which will be handed over to the Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child campaign.

Operation Christmas Child began in 1990 and has now delivered shoeboxes filled with gifts to more than 188 million children in over 150 countries worldwide.

The shoeboxes at Barratt Homes

This year will be no different with the boxes being given to children across the globe in need of some Christmas cheer.

Aylesbury residents provided a mix of Christmas treats and logistical goodies including: colouring pens, soft toys and hygiene items.

Barratt David Wilson Homes staff collected the items at the Aylesbury site between November 15 and 22.

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director at Barratt North Thames, said: "It is so exciting to kickstart the season of giving in Aylesbury as part of our annual Operation Christmas Child collection.

Boxes at David Wilson Homes

"Once again, the community turned out in full force to support this initiative and their generosity will bring festive cheer to children in need across the globe this Christmas. We hope these packages will help bring joy to the children during the festive period and beyond.”

This year the homebuilder has collected a total of more than 280 shoeboxes across its developments in Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

It created a series of drop off points including two spots in Aylesbury at Canal Quarter and Orchard Green.

Nick Cole, director of Operation Christmas Child, said: “We thank the organisations who have given up their time and space to become a drop-off point for our campaign.

A closer look at the gift boxes