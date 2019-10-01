Aylesbury community comes together for football tournament

Meadowcroft AstroTurf was buzzing on Sunday with a 6 aside football tournament organised by Aylesbury Mosque which aimed to bring different sections of Aylesbury's community together.

Fifteen teams entered the competition, with medals and prizes up for grabs.

The teams

There was also a a coaching session and match organised for U16's who attended the event.

With a large crowd in attendance watching the final, Crazy 88 beat Asda FC 1-0 to lift the trophy.

In all over 120 players and many supporters from different sections of the local community turned up to play, despite the inclement weather.

The group stages were played in gusty winds and showers which soon cleared, but not before blowing a marquee off its anchoring.

The warm sunny spells that followed seemed to encourage skilful, tippy-tappy, fast paced football.

During the lunch break the refreshment van and BBQ were a storming success.

The knock out stages in the afternoon saw no fatigue or drop in effort from the remaining teams and the rain showers did little to dampen the spirits of the competitors.

The final was fiercely contested between Crazy88 and Asda All Stars with Crazy88 emerging as winners of this inaugural tournament after winning 1-0.

Hunzla Humzah, who played in the tournament said: "This tournaments aim was to bring the community and the youth together to evidently unite as one.

"As I had brought a multicultural team it had a positive impact on bringing different cultures together,so I feel as if the tournament was successful in reaching that goal."

Waheed Raja, who helped organise the event said: "Well done to all who took part in this exciting and successful event. It was a clear example of what can be achieved in such a short time frame when people work together for the common good. Congratulations to Crazy 88 who took home the trophy."

The event was organised by a group of professionals who had sat on the mosque executive committee since 2012 who wanted to organise a local community event.

They have decided they now want to set up a group to plan events and activities to meet the educational, social and recreational needs of young people around Aylesbury Vale.