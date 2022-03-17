Aylesbury coffee shop among four Bucks establishments given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Buckinghamshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Raj Darbar Restaurant at Raj Darbar, 29 Market Place, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; rated on February 8

• Rated 3: Chaiiwala Aylesbury at Unit 15 Aylesbury Shopping Park, Cambridge Close, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Rose & Crown at The Green, Wingrave, Buckinghamshire; rated on February 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: