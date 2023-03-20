News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury children’s charity Pace launches fundraising BIG Walk along Ridgeway trail

With a choice of 18-mile, 12-mile and six-mile routes and a Superhero Mile, there are walks for all abilities

By Hannah Richardson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT

An Aylesbury charity that helps youngsters with cerebral palsy has announced the date for its flagship walking event this year.

Pace provides education, therapy and support to over 400 babies, children and young people with cerebral palsy and similar disorders every year, plus support and guidance for their families.

The Pace BIG Walk, the charity’s major fundraiser, takes place on Saturday, April 22.

Participants in a previous Pace BIG Walk
Events manager Kelly Houghton said: “The BIG Walk is a fantastic event which historically attracts over 300 walkers and raises over £25,000.

"With a choice of four routes including 18, 12 and six miles along the ancient Ridgeway, and a Superhero Mile at the John Colet School, this is a fantastic opportunity to explore this beautiful countryside as well as raising funds to help Pace to provide life-changing support to the babies, children and young people who access our services.

"With routes to suit all ages and abilities, this is a great opportunity to set yourself a challenge for 2023.”

More than 100 people have already signed up to walk one of the routes, but spaces are still available, with all the money raised going to support Pace’s work.

Walkers lined up and ready to go
The three routes are: 18 miles Watlington to Wendover, 12 miles Chinnor to Wendover and six miles Princes Risborough to Wendover. Sign up to take part here.

Every year in the UK around 1,800 children are diagnosed with cerebral palsy – an umbrella term for a type of motor disorder caused by damage to a child’s brain before, during or after their birth.

The Pace BIG Walk is the charity's major fundraiser
