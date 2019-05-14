Aylesbury children's home rated good during first inspection

A children’s home in Aylesbury which opened last year has been rated Good by Ofsted in its first inspection.

The home, which we have been asked not to name due to the vulnerable nature of the individuals there, has residential facilities for up to five children and young people.

Inspectors visited the home in March and gave positive feedback including the experiences and progress of the children and young people, how well they are helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Inspectors made a range of observations including:

> Staff develop very positive relationships with children

> Children’s views are consistently sought and used effectively to inform their care plans and influence the running of the home

> Parents are very positive about how the staff support their relationships with their child

> The staff are good role models and support children to find different ways of managing difficult situations

> Staff views are valued and ideas are encouraged to build and change services

Cabinet member for children’s services Warren Whyte said: "We are delighted that this children’s home has received such positive results within its very first year.

“It’s a true testament to the hard work and commitment of the staff and managers who have worked so hard from the outset.

"I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone involved.

“Homes like these are so important in giving some of our most vulnerable young people a safe and secure place to live.

"We are committed to ensuring all our young people in care have access to the right support to help them.”