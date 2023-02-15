Aylesbury children have lots of love for PAW Patrol on Valentine's Day visit to Friars Square

Characters from PAW Patrol made appearances throughout the day, delighting hundreds of young fans

Children in Aylesbury had a Valentine’s treat when favourite characters Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol paid a visit to Friars Square shopping centre yesterday (Tuesday, February 14).

The stars of the smash hit children’s TV show aired on Nick. Jr. delighted hundreds of young fans by making appearances at Friars Square throughout the day.

Skye is a fearless, smart cockapoo, always ready to fly into action in her helicopter or using the wings in her Pup Pack. Her colleague Chase is a German shepherd police dog.

PAW Patrol follows the adventures of six rescue dogs and a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, as they work together to protect their community.

Youngsters also enjoyed making puppy masks and props at a free craft workshop.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was great to see so many youngsters turn up to see Chase and Skye. It’s always a pleasure to have the super pups visit Friars Square.”

1 . Paw Patrol visit Friars Square Fearless cockapoo Skye Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Paw Patrol visit Friars Square German shepherd police dog Chase Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Paw Patrol visit Friars Square Little ones are entranced by Chase Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . Paw Patrol visit Friars Square Youngsters show off the puppy masks they made a free craft workshop Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales