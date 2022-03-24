Aylesbury charity walk raising money in fight against cancer is now just one week away

A charity walk in Aylesbury takes place next week, with campaigners raising funds for Prostate Cancer and The Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Next Sunday (3 April), Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary will be joined by hundreds of walkers at Aylesbury Vale train station.

Starting at 9am they will march on to Waddesdon walking on the greenway, before reaching their final destination, of Waddesdon Cricket Club.

Stride for all the family

Kicking things off will be Aylesbury MP Rob Butler who is on ribbon-cutting duty.

Organisers estimate the walk is roughly 14-and-a-half kilometres long in total.

The route is flat and safe for pushchairs, wheelchairs and child’s scooters, Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary has organised a traffic-free march.

Children and under 12s can enter for free, adults must pay a £10 fee and will receive a t-shirt at the end of the morning's walk.

A courtesy bus is running for entrants who don't fancy trekking back to Aylesbury.

To download an entry form, would-be participants must visit the Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary website here.

Entry forms can be posted to Stride Charity Walk, c/o 8 Mount Pleasant, Whitchurch, Aylesbury Bucks HP22 4JE.

Cheques are accepted and must be payable to The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds.

Payment can be made at the registration desk on the day, but striders choosing to do so should inform the club of this beforehand.

It can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling 01296 640975.