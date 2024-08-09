Aylesbury charity supporting young people to stay off the streets receives cash injection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youth Concern, a charity in Aylesbury providing support to young people at risk of homelessness, is among five organisations selected to receive a £60,000 grant.

The charity runs two homelessness prevention projects, a drop-in centre and a counselling service for young people at risk of homelessness or financially vulnerable.

The charity has been selected by grant-giving organisation Berkeley Foundation which is focusing on charities attempting to address the root causes of youth homelessness and providing services to young people facing challenges and discrimination. This includes offering opportunities to progress into work, education or training.

The £60,000 grant to each organisation seeks to aid long-term financial sustainability and help build organisational resilience, supporting them to continue work in helping young people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness.

The other organisations supported by Berkely include Esteem, The Foyer Federation, Settle, CARAS.

Last year, just under 136,000 people aged 16 to 25 approached their council as homeless, with many young people experiencing homelessness remaining hidden.

Three of the organisations, Youth Concern, CARAS and Esteem take a strongly localised approach to delivering support, building on local networks to ensure as many at-risk individuals are

supported as possible, and to signpost follow-on services as needed.

The Foyer Federation and Settle have a broader reach, providing online and in-person assistance to at-risk individuals across London and beyond.

Sally Dickinson, Head of the Berkeley Foundation says: “Our Resilience Fund provides vital funding into smaller organisations’ own resilience, helping to make them stronger and improve their ability to deal with future challenges. This is the third year, and the need is just as urgent as when we launched the fund.

“Our five new partners are all delivering important work in their communities, working with young people who are facing or experiencing homelessness. Our funding will contribute to their survival in

the difficult current climate and ensure they are around to continue improving life for young people in years to come.

“We have seen great results from the first two cohorts of Resilience Fund partners. It is exciting to see how our new partners will flourish over the next two years.”

Visit the Youth Concern website to learn more about the charity.