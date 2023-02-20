Aylesbury charity shop forced to close after car crashes through window

A charity shop has been forced to close after a car crashed through the windows of the property yesterday (19 February).

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity has closed its furniture store on Broadfields in Aylesbury after a car reversed into the building.

A driver accidentally reversed into the front of the showroom causing the door, window and surrounding brickwork to crumble.

The vehicle which veered into the showroom

Florence Nightingale Hospice has confirmed no one was injured during the incident and the emergency services were on the scene quickly.

“I would personally like to thank the emergency services and the staff in the Showroom at the time for their amazing handling of the situation, and to passers-by for their kind assistance in response to this accident,” Lily Caswell, head of retail at the charity said.

The damaged room is the largest shop the Bucks-based charity has shop, stocking a wide range of furniture and homewares, as well as being home to the charity’s online sales team.

The wreckage after yesterday's incident

Lilly added: “Unfortunately, this accident means that we will have to close the Showroom for now and we will be unable to take any donations until the repairs are made and we are able to reopen safely. With this being our largest shop this will mean a loss of income and donations at one of our busiest times of the year.

“Our other shops will all gladly take any non-furniture or non-electrical donations – the nearest being on the High Street and at Walton Court in Aylesbury; Wendover and Haddenham. We would ask supporters to hold onto their furniture donations until we are able to accept them again.“

All of the profits from the sale of donated items at the shops go directly to the charity which supports the care of patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, all across Buckinghamshire and its borders.

The charity has 12 stores located throughout Buckinghamshire and runs fundraising projects in Aylesbury Vale and beyond throughout the year.