Aylesbury charity holds remembrance silence at rainbow monument for those lost during pandemic

On Wednesday (23 March), people took the time to stop and pay tribute to those lost to Covid-19 in the past two years.

A crowd gathered at the Nightingale’s Rainbow to mark the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

The event was organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity as part of the National Day of Reflection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials gathered by Nightingale's rainbow (photo by Jess Luck)

Across the UK people were encouraged to reflect and support all those grieving for family, friends, neighbours and colleagues they’ve lost over the last two years.

“In Buckinghamshire alone, over 1,400 people have died of Covid-19,” says Jo Turner, CEO of the charity.

“Each person has left a hole in the life of those who love and care for them, who may not have been able to be with their loved one at the end, or been able to celebrate their life with the funeral or memorial they wanted due to restrictions.

"This moment of silence offered an opportunity to stop and reflect on everything we’ve been through over the past two years and to honour those who have lost their lives.”

NHS staff paying their respects (photo by Jess Luck)

Stefan Tiran, chaplain at the hospital and Shane Turvey, deputy bereavement lead at Florence Nightingale Hospice both gave speeches detailing the losses suffered due to the deadly virus and the rise of community spirit and resilience it helped build in response.

Countess Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire was also in attendance, alongside NHS staff, charity members, and some of the sponsors who helped fund the rainbow memorial.