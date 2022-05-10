Aylesbury charity concerts raise amazing £20k for Ukraine

The successful concerts took place on April 12 and 20, after Aylesbury’s Beatles tribute band The Dung Beatles approached Friars Aylesbury to organise a concert for Ukraine.

Father Doug Zimmerman kindly offered the use of St Mary’s Church as a venue for the events.

All the artists and the organisers gave their services for free, with the target of raising £10,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concerts took place in St Mary's Church, thanks to Father Doug Zimmerman

The concerts included special guests John Otway, Isla St Clair, The Boodlum Band, Ruby Lewis, Rob Oakley and Matt Manningh.

A Dung Beatles spokesperson said: “The Beatles and their timelessly joyous music inspired these events that brought so many people together. Give Peace a Chance - what more to say in these times?

"We’re pleased to have been able to make a small contribution to this incredibly important cause.

"We’d like to thank everyone who enthusiastically contributed time and energy to make the concerts happen and, of course, thanks to everyone who came to the shows and donated so generously.”

The organisers thanked Siyan Stage Lighting, Lois Hillier Creative, Josh Parker Photography, Wild Rose Florists, Jim Neenan, Fresh Design and Print, Aylesbury Music, the staff at St Mary’s Church and everyone who donated raffle prizes for their support.

Special thanks also go to The Sage Foundation, which provided £5,000 of matched funding.

A raffle raised over £1,450 and a sale of Ukrainian iced cakes raised over £1,000.