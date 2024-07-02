Aylesbury centenarian declares 'I'm still here' as he celebrates 105th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family members and friends gathered in Aylesbury to celebrate the 105th birthday of one of its residents.

Leslie Lemon turned 105 yesterday (1 July), he continues to live on his own in Bierton. As with when he celebrated reaching a century five years ago, his defiant message remains: “I’m still here.”

With the help of carers the Second World War veteran continues to live in his Bucks home.

Leslie’s son, Richard Lemon said: “He travels less far these days, gaining huge pleasure from the view of his leafy garden with its wildlife.”

Leslie Lemon is 105 years young

Richard explains that Leslie remains passionate about Luton Town FC and sustaining qualities of custard. When Bird’s Custard learnt of Leslie’s love for the yellow dessert when his 100th birthday was publicised, he received a free hamper from the food company.

Leslie was born in as one of five, he began his working career in the Irish linen trade, before joining the military before the onset of the Second World War in 1939. He served in various bases in the East of England on anti-aircraft duties, before crossing the channel, then the Rhine, as German forces began to retreat.

While crowds celebrated VE Day in Trafalgar Square fountains, Leslie was with Allied forces as Belsen was liberated and dealing with the immediate aftermath of the conflict.

Richard added: “Typically, Leslie underplays his part in the defeat of fascism, but is touched by people’s gratitude. He holds the Legion d’honneur.”

Leslie looking down at his birthday cake

After the war he moved with his wife, Doreen, to her parents’ home close to Kenilworth Road in Luton.

With so many returning to civilian life, Leslie took the first job he was offered, with the Inland Revenue, and he stayed with that organisation through to retirement, gaining various promotions, moving to the Aylesbury office in 1956.

He spent the final 10 years of his career as a welfare officer, which took him to Scotland then Cambridge.

In 1980, Leslie and Doreen returned to Bierton, and were always active in the village, being founder members of the lawn tennis club, and Leslie was church treasurer for years, and president of the amateur dramatic group.

Leslie’s family erected a celebratory bench for Leslie in 2019.