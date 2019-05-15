Aylesbury celebrates its extraordinary carers!

On 14 May, the Aylesbury Oculus building played host to an audience of extraordinary people who work and volunteer in care services across Bucks.

The shortlisted group, selected from more than 70 nominees, gathered with friends and colleagues, to find out who had won in each of the Dignity In Care Award categories.

The County Council’s award's were sponsored by Westminster HomeCare who were delighted to support the event, now in its sixth year.

Over 100 people attended the ceremony, including Buckinghamshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, Health and Adult Social Care Gill Quinton, Councillor and Lead Member for Dignity, Wendy Mallen and Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, Lin Hazell.

Lin said she was was delighted to see so many outstanding examples of public service.

She said:

"When you hear the stories about these amazing people who go above and beyond what we would consider a normal service; read how they support others to lead better lives, it really brings home how special they are.

‘What they all do is bring genuine happiness and really care about the wellbeing of those they look after, so we are delighted to have the chance to say a big thank you.’

Hosted by BBC radio and TV presenter Andy Holmes, the awards kicked off with cheers and applause for everyone who had nominated as well as all the nominees.

The overall winner of the top award was Kelly Richards who clearly stood out to the judges because of her fabulous team work at Swarthmore Residential Care Home in Gerrards Cross.

Recognised by both her team and residents, Kelly was shocked to find out she had won.

Kelly said: "I am really thrilled to have been chosen as the overall winner. It was a lovely surprise to have been nominated in the first place, but to win the top award feels amazing!"

A special mention went to 11 year old Eduard Deak who received a special award as it was felt his contribution to ‘Generation Link – Be My Friend’ was an outstanding example of great inter-generational working.

Gill Quinton said: "Eduard is a prime example of a young person taking the time to help others and really make a difference.

"We couldn’t let this ceremony go by without recognising the fabulous contribution Eduard has made. Huge congratulations and thanks to him, as well as all the other nominees and winners."

The winners are below:

- Putting People First - The Chaplaincy Team at Stoke Mandeville Hospital:Lindsay Van Dijk, Stefan Tiran, Carol Hough and Angela Thompson and Kelly Richards

- Innovation Award - Hillside Nursing Home

- Learning – Suzanne Robinson

- Community Engagement - Paul Irwin

- Collaboration - Trudi Scrivener

- Fulfilling Lives - Dintta Gould

- Best Team – Westminster HomeCare

- Most Improved Service - Litslade Farm Residential Care Home Team

- Judges Special Award - Eduard Deak

- Overall winner - Kelly Richards

You can also check out Bucks County Council website for more: buckscc.gov.uk/dignity-in-care-awards-2019