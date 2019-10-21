Aylesbury celebrates Festival of Lights with spectacular parade

Kingsbury Square in Aylesbury played host to a spectacular Festival of Lights parade on Saturday.

The Hindu festival, also known as Diwali, celebrates the victory of light over darkness.

Party in full swing at Diwali celebrations in Kingsbury Square

Event organiser Poonam Gupta, who also owns the Holy Cow independent home furnishing store in Aylesbury, said::

"The weather was on our side and everything was as it should have been. It went really, really well. From start to finish it was fantastic.

“My favourite part was the light parade. All the lanterns that were made looked stunning.”

During her speech at the event, Poonam spoke of her inspiration for organising it, which she began doing three years ago:

Organiser Poonam Gupta takes to the stage at Aylesbury's Hindu festival celebration

“I had a dream to celebrate Diwali with the town I lived in so I wouldn’t have to travel to London or neighbouring counties for a bit of food, music and outdoor celebration on a bigscale. I thought wouldn’t it be wonderful to keep it local.”