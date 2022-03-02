Aylesbury care home residents have a flipping good time celebrating Shrove Tuesday

Aylesbury care home residents tucked into several pancakes in celebration of Shrove Tuesday yesterday (1 March).

Plenty pancake-themed activities were set up at Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home on Culpepper Close.

Residents enjoyed a day of flipping competitions and pancake decorating in their own pancake parlour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flipping good effort

One highlight was a head-to-head pancake flipping competition between two residents who are brothers, David Looker, age 65 and Trevor Looker, age 75. In the end, David won with 57 flips.

David Looker, who has lived at Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home for six months, said: “It was such fun taking part in the pancake flipping! I really enjoyed taking part in the competition against my brother Trevor and it was nice to show off my pancake flipping skills.

“I have to say though, my favourite part about the whole thing was getting to eat all the pancakes afterwards.

"This type of activity is typical of life here at Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home.

Our pancake flipping champ

"We’re always doing fun things here and the team always makes sure we’re enjoying ourselves and are well looked after.”

As well as the pancake competition, residents were also hosts to Anchor’s weekly national singalong, where residents from Anchor’s care homes across the country sing along to a number of classic tracks.

This week, the singalong was themed to pancakes, the playlist including Amazing Grace, written in the hometown of the pancake race in nearby Olney, Buckinghamshire.

Residents also picked tunes from Welsh favourites, including Tom Jones, Katherine Jenkins and Charlotte Church, in recognition of St. David’s Day also celebrated on the same day.

Shrove Tuesday at Buckingham Lodge Care Home

The most popular topping at the pancake extravaganza by far, was the classic lemon and sugar, Bucking Lodge staff report.

Simon Meredith, manager of Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home, said: “We really enjoyed celebrating Shrove Tuesday here at Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home. It was lovely organising the activities for the residents and then, of course, eating some lovely pancakes!

“These Shrove Tuesday events are part of our ongoing programme of exciting activities which aim to stimulate our residents physically and mentally.

"They’re also a lot of fun for us to organise and participate in."

Patiently waiting for pancakes