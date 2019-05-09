Aylesbury care home resident celebrates his 104th birthday

A resident at a care home in Stone celebrated his 104th birthday last week with a family gathering and a visit from Aylesbury's mayor Cllr Mark Willis.

Keith Barnes has been a resident at Bartlett's Residential Care Home on Portway Road in Stone for the past three years.

Keith Barnes celebrates his 104th birthday with a party for family and friends at Bartlett's Residential Care Home, Stone

He was presented with a card and a bouquet of flowers by the outgoing mayor in honour of reaching such a milestone in his life.

Born on May 3 1915 in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, Keith moved to Bournemouth with his family as a boy and with much fondness for the town returned for his retirement.

During his professional life Keith rose to chief architect for the district council in Cranbrook, Devon, and was a fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

He was married to his wife Britt for more than 70 years and cared for her full-time, as she suffered with Alzheimer’s, well into his nineties.

Keith continued to enjoy life in his bungalow until the age of 101 when he moved to Bartlett’s for some much deserved caring and to be nearer to his family which includes two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Keith was delighted with the attention he received on his special day telling the mayor that his visit had 'made my day.'

He reports that the secret to his long life is moderation - 'do everything, but in moderation'.