Aylesbury care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with special Elvis performance

Florence Beardsmore who is better known at Fremantle Court in Stoke Mandeville as Joan, has just reached 100 years of age.

Staff at the home organised a big party for Joan, who was thrilled to receive a congratulatory letter from Queen Elizabeth II, which was proudly presented to her by her daughter.

Joan lived in a cottage in Winslow before moving into Fremantle Court, she worked as a dressmaker and has always been a keen gardener.

Joan celebrating her 100th birthday

She loved to travel overseas on cruise holidays and has two grandsons and great grandchildren.

In honour of Joan reaching this major milestone, Fremantle Court organised for the former dressmaker to be serenaded by Elvis impersonator Gary Ronan.

As well as getting to Jailhouse Rock at the court, guests enjoyed food, including a specially crafted centennial cake.

Elvis impersonator Gary Ronan

Joan also enjoyed a private celebration with members of her family.

Joan’s daughter Anne said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for making it so special for my mother. Fremantle Court feels like it’s not just a care home, but a home away from home.”

When asked about her secret to living to such an incredible age, Joan said: “Living an independent life.”

Joan and dear friend Stella enjoying the festivities