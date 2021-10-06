Aylesbury care home launches fundraiser inspired by 107-year-old resident

A care home in Aylesbury has launched a fundraiser in celebration of one of its oldest residents.

Joyce, recently turned 107 and in collaboration with Byron House Care Home, where she has lived since 2017, a fundraising event has been set up.

Children and families are invited to get their brains together to try and triumph at a special fancy dress contest.

Joyce, 107

Due to Joyce's love of children, she decided proceeds from the fancy dress scheme will go to The Pepper Foundation.

The charity based in both Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, helps support children's hospices in the local area.

Kyla Darling the home manager said: "[Joyce] loves children and lights up when they come in the room. She is the first to want to say hello to them and gets excited to see them. She used to work as a baker prior to becoming a Lollipop lady in Amersham outside a local school and loved her time as one."

Kyla explained that both care home staff and Joyce, felt strongly that The Pepper Foundation was the right charity for this event, as it helps 'families and children that are in very difficult and upsetting situations'.

Strict Covid protocols put in place to protect the vulnerable and older residents at the home, mean Joyce's family won't be at the main event. Thankfully, they will stop by to see the 107-year-old earlier that morning.

Staff felt a fashion show was the best option for Joyce's big event, she can pick the winner of the group competition without being overly exerted physically. Kyla said: "As she is 107, she is very limited in what she can do, but we have liaised with local nurseries and families to contribute to a competition where Joyce will choose the winner."

The fundraising scheme costs £2 to enter and is for children between the ages of 0-12 years old, families have until October 13 to get their costumes sent in.

The criteria is that costumes must be based on something beginning with 'p', to enter families can send their photos to [email protected]