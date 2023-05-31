Nurses at an Aylesbury care home were treated to a surprise party, to celebrate International Nurses Day.

MHA Hillside, in Bicester Road, organised the party for all its nurses as a thank you for their hard work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The home, which is one of 88 specialist care homes and 69 retirement living schemes run by MHA across England and Wales, provides nursing care with places for 68 older people, those with a physical disability and younger people with a long-term medical condition.

Party time for nurses at MHA Hillside

The domestic team hung decorations and cake was prepared by the kitchen staff. Every member of the nursing staff was presented with a capsule pen, a keyring and a thank you card.

Deputy manager Bilgy Joseph said: “We wanted to show our appreciation for the hard work our nurses do here at MHA Hillside.

“It was a surprise party - I told them all to come in for an emergency meeting, which probably scared them all!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Once I explained why we invited them, they were delighted and some of them shed a few tears. We ordered some pizzas, had plenty of chatter and it turned out to be a wonderful event.

“We love all the nurses here at MHA Hillside - they are all exceptional in the work they do and are a credit to the home.”