Aylesbury Care and Support staff enjoy fun in the sun at wellbeing event

Staff from Hightown Housing Association hosted a wellbeing event for care and support service users and their families in Aylesbury.

Care and support staff and service users had a fabulous time in the sun at the Bucks Wellbeing Event held at Buckingham Park Community Hall in Aylesbury.

Over 150 people attended the event, which was organised to bring staff, service users and families together to promote wellbeing and local services.

There was a number of activities to enjoy throughout the day, including a dance class, mindfulness session and football tournament.

The football teams consisted of service users and staff; trophies were awarded to participating teams during an awards presentation in the afternoon.

Local organisations hosted information stands with literature about their services as well as giveaways for service users to take away.

Staff members enjoyed a kickabout

Organisations in attendance included Wycombe Mind, Talkback Nclude, Chiltern Music Therapy, Inclusion Un-Limited and bSHaW. The day finished on a high with a karaoke and disco!

Sebastian Moh, Head of Care and Supported Housing in Bucks, said:

“At Hightown Support, we recognise the importance of promoting wellbeing amongst the people we support.

"The Bucks Wellbeing Event was designed to impact and inspire individuals with different abilities, but in a very inclusive way.

"Wellbeing is crucial to the way we deliver our support services.

"It is so important that our staff are performing at their best mentally and physically, as this has a positive ripple effect on the people in our care.

"These kind of events are an opportunity for us to bring staff and service users from different schemes together for good fun and food!”