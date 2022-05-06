Aylesbury campaigners urge more residents to submit views on sports field housing development before Monday deadline

Monday is the final day that residents can respond to the local authorities current housing plans in Stoke Mandeville.

The council has outlined proposals to transform the former Bucks Sports and Social Field campus by Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville, into a housing and sports centre development.

The field was fenced off during lockdowns, photo from @Stoke_Leys

The council’s plans include building 100 new homes, a new link road, more parking, and a sports field.

Campaigners want to reclaim the field in its entirety and reopen a sports centre in the area.

They argue that another housing development isn’t needed as five similar projects have been launched nearby, and that there is a lack of alternatives when it comes to green spaces people can enjoy in the Stoke Mandeville and Stoke Leys neighbourhoods.

A campaigner told The Bucks Herald: “We want as many people as possible to fill out the council’s survey before the Monday deadline.

The current masterplan devised by the council

"We want as many people as possible to have their voices heard, so we are making one final push to raise awareness about the campaign.”

In the past week demonstrators have plastered posters around neighbourhoods in Stoke Leys.

They have substantially increased the group’s activity on social media, specifically Facebook and Twitter.

A 15 foot banner has been erected opposite the Asda store on Mandeville Road.

The group has reported a massive increase in the number of leaflets delivered, latest estimates suggest 900 people have received handheld information on the scheme.

On Monday morning, chair of the residents campaign, Mungo Duncan will be appearing on BBC Three Counties Radio at 7:20am.

Campaigners say they have received almost unanimous support in their mission to take over the sports club.

Among those supporting the movement is the Liberal Democrat segment of the council.

Bucks Council told The Herald that it hopes to build mainly affordable housing on the site which can accommodate key workers.

It also said facilities could be used to assist vulnerable adults and children.